Red Bull outcast Daniil Kvyat will remain involved in Formula One after being named as Ferrari's development driver for the 2018 season.

Kvyat was cut from the esteemed Red Bull junior programme towards the end of 2017 and was replaced at Toro Rosso by Brendon Hartley for the final three races of the season.

The Russian made his debut in F1 in 2014 with the Faenza-based squad, before being promoted to Red Bull the following year as Ferrari-bound Sebastian Vettel's replacement.

Despite beating highly-rated teammate Daniel Ricciardo in the 2015 standings, Kvyat struggled to continue his promising form into 2016 and became involved in a spate of incidents. He was demoted to Toro Rosso by Red Bull just four races into the year when Max Verstappen was fast-tracked into the senior team.

Daniil Kvyat to become Scuderia Ferrari's development driver pic.twitter.com/yvTwQHaTOh — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 10, 2018

Kvyat was "rested" for back-to-back races in Malaysia and Japan after his dip in form continued into 2017, and while he returned to score a point in the U.S. Grand Prix for Toro Rosso following Carlos Sainz's move to Renault, he once again lost his seat in Mexico to WEC champion Hartley.

The 23-year-old emerged as a contender to fill Felipe Massa's vacant Williams seat for the upcoming season but no deal was reached. Williams is reportedly set to announce next week that Sergey Sirotkin has got the drive to complete the Grove-based outfit's 2018 driver line-up alongside Lance Stroll.

No details about Kvyat's new role at the Scuderia have been confirmed as yet, though it is expected to entail simulator work. Ferrari previously handed Jean-Eric Vergne a similar position in 2015 after he was dropped from the Red Bull programme.