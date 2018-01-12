Honda has announced the team for which 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button will contest his first full season with in Japan's 2018 Super GT series.

Following a one-off Super GT outing at the Suzuka 1000km last August with Honda's Mugen squad, Button will complete his return to racing on a full-time basis with Honda-backed Team Kunimitsu, run by Kunimitsu Takahashi, who made one F1 grand prix start in 1977.

The Briton took a year-long sabbatical from racing at the end of the 2016 F1 season -- barring a substitute appearance in last year's Monaco Grand Prix for Indy-bound Fernando Alonso -- and will drive an NSX-GT alongside 2013 Super Formula champion and multiple Super GT race winner Naoki Yamamoto.

Last year Button admitted he "fell out of love" with F1 during a turbulent 2016 campaign with McLaren-Honda, adding he was happy to draw a line under his F1 career following his 2017 Monaco appearance.

His switch to Super GT opened the door for McLaren protégé and rising British sensation Lando Norris to take over Button's previous role as McLaren reserve driver.

Button will also mark his first race outing at Le Mans in this year's Classic Group C race in July, where he will get behind the wheel of a 1988 Jaguar XJR-9 prototype.