Robert Kubica is still targeting a race seat in Formula One despite being appointed to a reserve role with Williams in 2018.

Kubica's remarkable return to Formula One almost looked complete at the end of last year as he vied with Sergey Sirotkin for the last remaining seat on the 2018 grid with Williams. However, after analysing data from a post-season test in Abu Dhabi, Williams decided to opt for the 22-year-old Russian this year and offer Kubica a reserve and development role for 2018.

Robert Kubica in the paddock during his test with Williams in Abu Dhabi. Sutton Images

In his new position with the team, Kubica will drive at pre-season and in-season tests as well as during a number of Friday practice sessions. Although the role is not what Kubica had hoped for, he is confident it will provide another step towards his ultimate goal of returning to the grid of a grand prix.

"I'm extremely happy to be joining the Williams team as its official reserve and development driver this season," he said. "I feel in the best physical shape that I have ever been, but it has taken a lot of work to get to where I am now, so I'd like to thank Williams for the opportunities they have given me so far, and for putting their faith in me with this appointment.

"I have enjoyed being back in the Formula One paddock over these past few months, and I now look forward to working with the Williams technical team, both at the factory and at the track, to really help push forward the development of the FW41 and to make a real difference to their 2018 campaign.

"Having driven both the FW36 [Williams' 2014 car] and the FW40 [Williams' 2017 car], I'm looking forward to seeing how the FW41 measures up on track and working with the team to ensure we can maximise the performance of the car. My ultimate goal remains to race again in Formula One and this is another important step in that direction: I cannot wait to get started."

Editor's Picks Sirotkin secures Williams drive for 2018 Williams has confirmed Sergey Sirotkin will drive for its team alongside Lance Stroll this year, filling the last available place on the 2018 grid.

In Stroll and Sirotkin, Williams has the most inexperienced driver line-up on the grid but Williams chief technical Paddy Lowe is confident Kubica can help fill in any gaps in expertise.

"First and foremost, we'd like to congratulate Robert on what he has achieved so far. To overcome his injuries, return to fitness, and drive a Formula One car again is a remarkable achievement, and one that few considered possible.

"We anticipate Robert will make a strong technical contribution to the team, using his wealth of experience in track testing, simulator work, and support to the race drivers and engineers at every race. He is a driver I have admired for many years and I am personally very happy to be working with him towards our 2018 championship."

Kubica's remarkable F1 comeback kicked off in June of last year when he drove a 2012 Renault in a private test with the French team. Despite limitations in the mobility of his right arm -- a consequence of his horrific rallying accident in 2011 -- Kubica performed well and went on to drive Renault's 2017 car at an in-season test at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Robert Kubica on track in the Williams during Abu Dhabi's post-season test. Sutton Images

But with Renault securing Red Bull-backed Carlos Sainz for 2018, Kubica looked to Williams to keep his dream of a return alive and completed further tests in a 2014 car and a 2017 car at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi. Sirotkin also drove for Williams in Abu Dhabi and analysis of the two drivers' performances in the following weeks convinced Williams to opt for Sirotkin over Kubica while offering the Pole a reserve driver role for 2018.