Lewis Hamilton returns to social media

Mercedes executive director, Toto Wolff, talks to ESPN about his relationship with Lewis Hamilton and what the future holds for the four-time world champion. (3:31)

Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media two weeks after deleting all his posts from Twitter and Instagram.

Hamilton purged his social media channels at the end of last year after receiving criticism for comments made about his nephew wearing a dress. Hamilton issued an apology for the video he posted to Instagram on Boxing Day, in which he told his nephew "boys don't wear princess dresses", but subsequently removed all of his posts, firstly on Instagram and then Twitter.

The Mercedes driver ended his exile from Instagram on Tuesday to post three IWC-sponsored videos after withdrawing from his first team appearance of the year with the Swiss watch manufacturer at an event in Geneva. A spokesperson for Mercedes told Press Association Sport that Hamilton informed the team on Monday he would be unable to travel to the event after falling unwell.

"Wishing my IWC Watches family a great event in Geneva," Hamilton wrote. "Loving the Jubilee 150th Anniversary Collection."

He later posted a picture from a snowboarding trip, accompanied with the post: "2018. A chance to revisit every goal, every challenge, every dream.

"A chance to be driven, hardworking, positive and everything you want to be, all over again. I will never stop. I have no finish line. Join me this year in reaching beyond your wildest dreams."

Hamilton, who turned 33 earlier this month, is out of contract with Mercedes at the end of this season but is currently negotiating an extension with the team.

Speaking to ESPN last month, team boss Toto Wolff said talks with his driver had "started already and we are on a good way". He added: "Let's see when the white smoke comes out of the chimney."