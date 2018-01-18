Mercedes will launch its 2018 car on the same day as rivals Ferrari, while McLaren has opted to take the wraps off its new car a day later on February 23.

Both Mercedes and Ferrari will launch their cars on February 22 as the two rival teams prepare to rejoin battle ahead of the 2018 season.

The new Mercedes, which will be known as the W09 EQ Power+, will be the car used by Lewis Hamilton in his world title defence. It will complete its first 100km on the day of its launch during a shakedown at the Silverstone Circuit. In between runs, the car will be presented to the media before the drivers and team personnel speak about their expectations ahead of the 2018 season.

One day later, McLaren will launch its 2018 car -- the MCL33 -- as the team hopes to return to competitiveness with Renault power next year. The car carries the hopes of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne and marks the end of the team's ill-fated engine partnership with Honda.

Toro Rosso is due to launch its car on the evening of February 25, just one day before the first test gets underway in Barcelona. Brendon Hartley and Pierre Gasly will drive for the team this year as it embarks on its first season with Honda power.