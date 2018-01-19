Sir Stirling Moss has retired from public life in order to focus on his health and spend more time with his family.

The following message, written by his son Elliot, appeared on his website on Friday.

"To all of his many friends and fans around the world, who use this website for regular updates, my father would like to announce that he will be closing it down.

"Following his severe infections at the end of 2016 and his subsequent slow and arduous recovery, the decision has been made that, at the age of 88, the indefatigable man will finally retire, so that he and my mother can have some much deserved rest and spend more time with each other and the rest of the family.

"The entire and extended Moss clan thank everyone for all their love and support over the years and we wish you all a happy and prosperous 2018."

Moss fell ill with a severe chest infection while travelling in Singapore in December 2016 and only left hospital and returned home in May last year. At the time the family issued a statement saying he still had to make a "substantial amount of recovery" but that he had the "determination and a great pit crew" to do so.

Moss raced in Formula One between 1951 and 1961 for teams including Mercedes-Benz, Maserati and Vanwall and took 16 grands prix victories. He is regarded as one of the greatest drivers never to win an F1 championship, and between 1955 and 1961 finished runner-up in the drivers' championship four times and third on the other three occasions.

Stirling Moss rehydrates during a pit stop at the Pescara Grand Prix in 1957. Bernard Cahier/Getty Images

Aside from his F1 career, Moss won Italy's thousand-mile Mille Miglia road race in 1955, which is considered one of the best drives in motor racing history.

He was one of the first drivers to recognise his commercial worth, and skillfully and successfully exploited it following a horrific accident at a non-championship race at Goodwood in 1962 that effectively ended his professional racing career.