The research group working to improve Formula One's on-track spectacle has honed in on the three areas which must be prioritised in future rule changes -- aerodynamics, engine and suspension.

One of the changes made by F1's new owners Liberty Media last year was to install Ross Brawn as technical chief, with the former championship-winning team boss creating a team tasked specifically with shaping the future of the series. That group was set up amid concerns around the current number of overtakes -- which almost halved in 2017 -- and with a big performance gap between the front three teams and the rest of the field last year.

Brawn has recently stated that future F1 cars will look "sensational" but his group, which includes former Williams technical boss Pat Symonds, are also working to ensure the on-track spectacle improves.

"F1 technical regulations are split into 21 sections," Symonds said. "As we go through those sections, we can see some of them aren't very relevant to the spectacle. So we decided that what we wanted to do was technically, we wanted to have three performance differentiators.

"Those would be aerodynamics -- it is interesting to a lot of people and no one could write rules that didn't make it a performance differentiator so we might as well expect it and make it one of the things that matters.

"Equally, the power unit. For manufacturers involved in F1, it's important to them. It interesting to fans so let's make it a performance differential. Finally is suspension - and by that I mean the way we treat the tyres, the way the teams use the tyres. Those are the three technical differentiators that we want to see.

With discussions ongoing about the implantation of a budget cap in future, Symonds is also mindful of the need to create a more level playing field to ensure multiple teams can win each race.

"Costs are making it difficult for those further down the field to make an impression on the leaders.

"We want to get rid of predictability. Over the last couple of decades, the worst times in racing have been when the result has been predictable. We had a little bit of it with the Mercedes domination. At least for a couple of years we didn't know which driver might have won.

"We want to look at the spectacle, we want visual appeal, we want to recognise the role of the driver. We need to look at the problem of the live audience and the TV audience as they have different requirements.

"And we have to look at the race week experience. It's no longer good enough to think about just what happens on Sunday."