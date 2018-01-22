Renault's Carlos Sainz will follow in the famous footsteps of his father this weekend when he makes his rallying debut at the Monte Carlo Rally.

Sainz, son of his namesake, the Carlos Sainz who won world rally titles in 1990 and 1992, will drive in the final stage of the event. The Spaniard will be at the wheel of a Renault Megan R.S. through the 13.58km La Cabanette-Col de Braus Power Stage on January 28 and run ahead of the main course in a VIP course car.

It gives Sainz, who does not use the 'junior' suffix after his name, the chance to take part in the event his father has won three times.

"I'm really looking forward to experiencing Rallye Monte-Carlo for the first time," he said. "I've heard so much about it from my dad - how difficult the stages are, how the conditions can change in an instant from snow to rain or bright sunshine and of course how you need nerves of steel for some of those mountain passes and hairpins!

"It's going to be a real thrill to take part in such a legendary event behind the wheel of a Renault Mégane R.S, which will be fitted with snow and studded tyres so I can get a more complete sensation of rallying around these stages."

The appearance means there will be another F1 drivers in action this weekend -- on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be contesting the Daytona 24 Hours.