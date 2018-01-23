Nico Hulkenberg puts some up-and-coming engineers through their paces with the help of Renault's race simulator. (3:54)

Reigning Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi is open to putting his name forward as a candidate for president of motorsport's governing body, the FIA, once his racing career is over.

The Brazilian, who contested the 2010 Formula One season with Virgin, has become one of racing's most outspoken voices on a number of topics. Several racing pundits have suggested Di Grassi should take a more active role in the future of the sport after some of his recent observations on Twitter.

As one example, in December the Brazilian weighed into the debate around track limits and the lack of overtaking opportunities in some racing categories by suggesting a fundamental change needs to be made to the way circuits are designed.

For example only, when a corner has defined limits like a typical hairpin (B) the fastest racing line will be very similar for all drivers and cars. Now imagine (A) with infinite width - which of this lines is the fastest? It ll depend on lots of factors and not obvious at all... pic.twitter.com/TQYNS6JzZt — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) December 5, 2017

He has also weighed into a variety of other topics, ranging from F1's controversial implementation of Halo for the coming season and the prospect of motor racing at the Olympic Games.

After what happened in the GT race in Macau, it is time to develop a automated driver warning system, based on GPS and accelerometer of all the cars in the race. This could prevent or diminish the severity of such accidents. — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) November 21, 2017

Halo topic: I approve @FIA move to make the sport safer - it is bullsh17 to say there must be risks to make it exciting - but I HATE the overall design of the Halo. For sure there must be much more integrated designs / form & function work together. — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) January 6, 2018

My good friend Felipe Massa has been appointed as president of the CIK karting. You know what I'd love to see? Electric go-karts in the Olympics Games. Nothing would fit better - sustainability message with the purest, rawest competitive Motor/sport. #FutureofMotorsport — LUCAS DI GRASSI (@LucasdiGrassi) December 10, 2017

At 33 years old, it is unlikely Di Grassi will be quitting racing for politics any time soon. As well as being the champion of racing's first all-electric series, he is also CEO of Formula E's support series RoboRace, which features driverless cars.

When asked about the prospects of a run for FIA presidency once his racing career is over, Di Grassi told Motorsport.com: "I love my sport. I have sometimes a very different view from other people.

"That showed up when we started Formula E, that showed up a bit with my views on the WEC when I said that LMP1 was not sustainable the way it was going - five years ago when I joined WEC, actually - and with Roborace. I would love to help the sport, I'd love to make it more exciting, make races better, make everything safer and at the same time, fight this wave that is pushing motorsport backwards with less categories, more financial problems, less sponsors.

Lucas di Grassi, who won the 2016-17 Formula E season championship, wants a wider role in motor racing once he's hung up his boots. Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

"Of course I would do that, but I'm still young. I have a lot of time in front of me, but why not think big and why not think about the FIA presidency in the future? If I think it's the correct way, and if people would like to share my ideas, I'm more than happy to do so."

At the end of 2017, current FIA president Jean Todt was re-elected unopposed for a third and final term in office.