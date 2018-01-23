        <
          Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi open to future FIA presidency bid

          10:31 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Associate Editor
          Reigning Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi is open to putting his name forward as a candidate for president of motorsport's governing body, the FIA, once his racing career is over.

          The Brazilian, who contested the 2010 Formula One season with Virgin, has become one of racing's most outspoken voices on a number of topics. Several racing pundits have suggested Di Grassi should take a more active role in the future of the sport after some of his recent observations on Twitter.

          As one example, in December the Brazilian weighed into the debate around track limits and the lack of overtaking opportunities in some racing categories by suggesting a fundamental change needs to be made to the way circuits are designed.

          He has also weighed into a variety of other topics, ranging from F1's controversial implementation of Halo for the coming season and the prospect of motor racing at the Olympic Games.

          At 33 years old, it is unlikely Di Grassi will be quitting racing for politics any time soon. As well as being the champion of racing's first all-electric series, he is also CEO of Formula E's support series RoboRace, which features driverless cars.

          When asked about the prospects of a run for FIA presidency once his racing career is over, Di Grassi told Motorsport.com: "I love my sport. I have sometimes a very different view from other people.

          "That showed up when we started Formula E, that showed up a bit with my views on the WEC when I said that LMP1 was not sustainable the way it was going - five years ago when I joined WEC, actually - and with Roborace. I would love to help the sport, I'd love to make it more exciting, make races better, make everything safer and at the same time, fight this wave that is pushing motorsport backwards with less categories, more financial problems, less sponsors.

          "Of course I would do that, but I'm still young. I have a lot of time in front of me, but why not think big and why not think about the FIA presidency in the future? If I think it's the correct way, and if people would like to share my ideas, I'm more than happy to do so."

          At the end of 2017, current FIA president Jean Todt was re-elected unopposed for a third and final term in office.

