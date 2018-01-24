F1 planning five London Live-style events in 2018

Formula One is planning to replicate the hugely popular live demo which took place in London last year, with five cities in three different continents slated for events in 2018.

All 10 teams and every driver except Lewis Hamilton were in attendance for the London event, which F1 bosses said was attended by 100,000 fans despite just two days' notice. The event included demo runs of old F1 cars as well as the 2017 editions, with fans also treated to a live stage at Trafalgar Square.

Editor's Picks London demo run: who did it best? We rate the performances of the drivers who took part in Formula One's demo run along London's Whitehall on Wednesday

Five storylines likely to dominate F1 in 2018 Formula One is all about narratives. Though new ones will emerge in the new season, there are several topics we know we will be talking about for much of the year -- we've outlined the biggest below. 1 Related

The success of the event has convinced F1 chiefs that the idea can be replicated elsewhere and help with the goal of making every grand prix event similar to a Super Bowl-style extravaganza. Commercial chief Sean Bratches has elaborated on how the championship plans to reach more fans in this fashion during the 2018 season.

"We plan something similar in Marseille, Berlin, Milan, Shanghai and Miami, but not with so many cars," Bratches told Auto Motor und Sport. "We believe that this contact of Formula One with the audience outside the racetrack is important. It also carries our message to people we would not otherwise reach.

"Formula One has been so exclusive over the years, that it was only accessible to interested people. The same applies to sponsors. There is a lot of interest from companies for these events that are not yet in F1."

All five cities are in countries hosting races this year. Miami is the furthest of the five from a current F1 venue -- in this case, the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas -- but has been mooted as a potential venue for a street race in future.

Charles Coates/Getty Images for Formula 1

Marseille and Berlin will be especially key to F1 as their respective nations -- France and Germany -- return to the calendar. While Germany's Hockenheim circuit missed out last year, the French Grand Prix is back for the first time since 2008, this year being hosted at the Paul Ricard circuit near Marseille.

If the event follows the same format of the London Live event, they will take place in the build-up to that nation's grand prix -- last year, London hosted the event on the same week as the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.