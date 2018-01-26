Williams announces launch date for 2018 car

Williams will launch its 2018 Formula One car on February 15 at an event in London.
It is the earliest launch date to be confirmed this year and will see Williams take the wraps off its new car one week ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.
After finishing the 2017 constructors' championship in fifth place, the new car -- expected to be named the FW41 -- carries the hopes of Lance Stroll and Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin.
The Mercedes-powered FW41 will be the first Williams to be designed from the ground up under chief technical officer Paddy Lowe, who arrived at the team from Mercedes at the beginning of last year.
The new car is due to hit the track for the first time at the opening day of pre-season testing on February 26 in Barcleona. Test and reserve driver Robert Kubica will join race drivers Stroll and Sirotkin in testing the car ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix on March 25.
Confirmed car launches
February 15 - Williams
February 22 - Ferrari
February 22 - Mercedes
February 23 - McLaren
February 25 - Toro Rosso