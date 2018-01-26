Williams announces launch date for 2018 car

New Williams driver Sergey Sirotkin looks forward to taking his place on the starting grid in 2018. (1:13)

Williams will launch its 2018 Formula One car on February 15 at an event in London.

It is the earliest launch date to be confirmed this year and will see Williams take the wraps off its new car one week ahead of Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren.

After finishing the 2017 constructors' championship in fifth place, the new car -- expected to be named the FW41 -- carries the hopes of Lance Stroll and Russian rookie Sergey Sirotkin.

Williams finished fifth in last year's constructors' championship. Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Mercedes-powered FW41 will be the first Williams to be designed from the ground up under chief technical officer Paddy Lowe, who arrived at the team from Mercedes at the beginning of last year.

The new car is due to hit the track for the first time at the opening day of pre-season testing on February 26 in Barcleona. Test and reserve driver Robert Kubica will join race drivers Stroll and Sirotkin in testing the car ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix on March 25.

Confirmed car launches

February 15 - Williams

February 22 - Ferrari

February 22 - Mercedes

February 23 - McLaren

February 25 - Toro Rosso