Kimi Raikkonen has revealed his new helmet design for the 2018 season via a post on Instagram.

The Finnish Ferrari driver is fairly new to social media and only recently joined Instagram in December last year. Among posts of his family and training regime, he has now revealed his new helmet design with the simple caption: "This protects my head in 2018."

This protects my head in 2018. A post shared by #Kimi7 (@kimimatiasraikkonen) on Jan 29, 2018 at 4:09am PST

The new design features flashes of blue as well as the familiar red, black and white he has used since rejoining Ferrari in 2014.

Ferrari is due to launch its 2018 car on February 22 before official testing gets underway on February 26.