Formula E has published the first images of its second generation car, due to race in competition from the 2018/2019 season onwards.

The fully-electric series is now in its fourth season and has used the same single-make chassis since its inception in 2014. The new-look car will coincide with a step forward in battery technology that will see teams complete a full race distance without the need for a car swap midway through.

The second generation car is the first in Formula E to feature Halo head protection. Formula E

The new design incorporates the Halo for the first time, which is being rolled out across all new cars competing in FIA-sanctioned series. It also features a striking split rear wing, similar to the Central Downwash Wing rejected by F1 in the late 2000s.

The second generation Formula E car will make its debut at the start of the 2018/2019 season. Formula E

"These are very exciting times for Formula E," FIA president Jean Todt said. "Today we show for the first time the design of the next generation car, and I'm sure that everyone will be very excited by how futuristic and advanced it is. I'm very proud that the FIA has been at the forefront of this car's development, it's something new for the Federation, and the project has been a huge success. I can't wait to take the covers off the real car when it will be seen for the first time in Geneva on March 6."

The new design features a large diffuser and a split rear wing. Formula E

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, added: "This car represents the future of racing. When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo - bringing a revolution to motorsport. This next generation car represents that revolution. The cars will be faster and will have almost double the amount of energy storage capacity and double the range, demonstrating the continuous evolution of battery technology. Together with the FIA, we've achieved a great milestone with the introduction of this car and I can't wait to see it on track."