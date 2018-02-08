Fernando Alonso got his first experience of the Toyota he will race at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours, comparing the newly-released TS050-Hybrid car to a rocket ship.

Alonso will contest the famous endurance race as part of an extensive deal with Toyota which will see him race at every World Endurance Championship round which does not clash with a Formula One race. The deal allows him to continue his pursuit of motorsport's Triple Crown, something he started last year with a debut at the Indy 500.

Toyota has released a video of the Spaniard's first test of his newly-unveiled car, which he put through it paces last week in a three-day test at Spain's Aragon circuit. Alonso already tested the 2017-spec last year.

We're excited to hear the first comments from @alo_oficial after testing our newly revealed #TS050!#PushingTheLimitsForBetter pic.twitter.com/PBHlJt75BD — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC (@Toyota_Hybrid) February 8, 2018

Clearly, the updated model left a good impression on the two-time world champion.

"The car is just amazing, this machine is something very special" he said. "The four-wheel drive, together with the boost of the hybrid system makes the acceleration like a rocket ship. You go out of the corners and you feel the compression of the seat. Any racing driver should feel that one time."

Alonso's current 2018 schedule includes all 21 F1 races with McLaren, Le Mans and three World Endurance Championship rounds. That might rise to four if the Fuji race is moved from its current clash with the U.S. Grand Prix. The Spaniard has already contested a race this year, taking part in the Daytona 24 Hours in January.