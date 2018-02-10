Listen to Ferrari's new engine fire up

Ferrari has fired up its 2018 Formula One car for the first time at its headquarters in Maranello.

The new Ferrari is due to be launched on February 22 before official Formula One testing gets underway on February 26. The first fire-up of a new Formula One car is seen as a significant milestone within the team and Ferrari released a short clip of the engine being brought to life.

After fighting for the title with Mercedes and finishing second last year, the Italian team is hoping to secure its first championship in a decade this season. The 2018 car, which has not yet been named, carries the hopes of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who remain at the team for another year.