Renault launches esports racing team

Renault has joined the world of esports by launching its own racing team.

The French company posted a short trailer to its Twitter page on Monday, unveiling Renault Sport Team Vitality. The team plans to compete in F1's Esports Series, which held its first season in 2017, as well as on the game Rocket League.

Today we make our entrance to eSports with @Team_Vitality Together, we create Renault Sport Team Vitality to compete in motorsport games! #RenaultSport #RSspirit #VforVictory pic.twitter.com/vap3pyeu52 — Renault Sport (@RenaultSport) February 12, 2018

We're also extremely happy to reveal that the first Renault Sport Team Vitality squad to compete on @RocketLeague will be composed of @FairyyPeak, @FreaKiiRL & @Paschy90 and managed by @Gregan25 ✌️

Welcome aboard guys! 🏎️🐝 #RenaultSport #VforVictory pic.twitter.com/YxcrkAbLKd — Team Vitality (@Team_Vitality) February 12, 2018

F1's first foray into esports was hugely successful and saw the crowning of F1's first esports champion, Brendon Leigh, at the end of last year. Throughout the season McLaren also held its own esports competition, World's Fastest Gamer. The winner of that competition was Dutchman Rudy van Buren, who was named McLaren's F1 simulator driver as a result. Van Buren and Brendon Leigh competed in January's Race of Champions alongside some of motor racing's biggest names.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso last year launched a team of his own, FA Racing. Renault's news came the same day a new esports competition was announced for rally cross, using the game DiRT 4.