Haas reveals first shots of F1's Halo era

Haas has released the first images of a 2018 Formula One car with the Halo.

The new F1 season features one of the biggest regulation changes in the sport's history, the controversial cockpit protection device running over the head of the driver. On Wednesday Haas shared rendered images of what its VF-18 car will look like.

The VF-18 will be the car the American outfit uses to contest its third season in F1. This week team owner Gene Haas gave the team the challenge of cutting the gap to engine supplier and technical partner Ferrari to 0.5s.

Several F1 teams have spoken of the challenge of incorporating the Halo onto this year's models, a point echoed by Haas team boss Guenther Steiner.

"The biggest part of the car's evolution was the addition of the Halo," he said. "It took quite a bit of study by the aerodynamicists, but the designers had to work hard to modify the chassis so the halo could survive the mandated loads. The total minimum weight of the car increased because of the halo, and there's a higher center of gravity simply because of the halo's position. But, everyone is in the same boat.

Haas F1 Team