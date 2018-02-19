Watch Red Bull's 2018 challenger, the RB14, take to the Silverstone track for the first time. (0:38)

Daniel Ricciardo has put Red Bull's RB14 through its paces for the first time at a filming day at Silverstone.

Editor's Picks Analysis: Red Bull's RB14 bodes well for championship hopes Craig Scarborough takes a detailed look at Red Bull's 2018 car and why the design appears to be "ahead of the curve" of what was expected for the coming season.

Shortly after the team unveiled its 2018 car -- painted in a special edition livery, ahead of a reveal of its race colours in pre-season testing next week -- the Australian took to the track at the British circuit on Monday. Despite bad weather, the team became the first to run a car on a circuit this season -- Haas and Williams' launches were limited just to rendered images of their new challengers.

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull posted a short video of Ricciardo revving and leaving the garage, his car equipped with the blue-striped wet weather tyre.

Up and running for 2018 💪 #RB14 pic.twitter.com/0VFPPvPz6L — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 19, 2018

The new car features several radical designs, including a reworked side and aggressive-looking front suspension. Red Bull's filming day also gave fans the first chance to see a Halo on track.

F1 filming days are limited to 100km per day, with each team allowed two throughout a season. Ferrari is expected to utilise the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday, the day before testing begins, to conduct its own filming day of its own 2018 car.