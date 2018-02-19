Daniel Ricciardo has put Red Bull's RB14 through its paces for the first time at a filming day at Silverstone.
Shortly after the team unveiled its 2018 car -- painted in a special edition livery, ahead of a reveal of its race colours in pre-season testing next week -- the Australian took to the track at the British circuit on Monday. Despite bad weather, the team became the first to run a car on a circuit this season -- Haas and Williams' launches were limited just to rendered images of their new challengers.
Red Bull posted a short video of Ricciardo revving and leaving the garage, his car equipped with the blue-striped wet weather tyre.
Up and running for 2018 💪 #RB14 pic.twitter.com/0VFPPvPz6L
— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 19, 2018
The new car features several radical designs, including a reworked side and aggressive-looking front suspension. Red Bull's filming day also gave fans the first chance to see a Halo on track.
F1 filming days are limited to 100km per day, with each team allowed two throughout a season. Ferrari is expected to utilise the Circuit de Catalunya on Sunday, the day before testing begins, to conduct its own filming day of its own 2018 car.