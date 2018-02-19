        <
        >

          Round-up: F1's 2018 launches

          11:59 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Formula One's launch season is in full swing. Keep up to date with every launch with us here.

          Remaining launches:

          February 20 - Sauber, Renault

          February 22 - Ferrari, Mercedes

          February 23 - McLaren

          February 26 - Toro Rosso, Force India

          Here are the cars we have seen so far:

          Red Bull

          Red Bull unveils 2018 car with special edition livery

          Red Bull unveiled its car for the 2018 season, the RB14, with special paint scheme.

          Analysis: Red Bull's RB14 bodes well for championship hopes

          Craig Scarborough takes a detailed look at Red Bull's 2018 car and why the design appears to be "ahead of the curve" of what was expected for the coming season.

          WATCH: Ricciardo puts the RB14 through paces at Silverstone

          Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull's RB14 through its paces for the first time at a filming day at Silverstone.

          Williams

          play
          1:10

          Up close with Williams' FW41

          Get a closer look at Williams' 2018 challenger, the FW41.

          Williams reveals images of FW41

          Williams released the first images of its 2018 car at a season launch event in London.

          Williams: 'We can't finish P5 or lower this year'

          Williams is determined to put an end to its recent decline in performance, with deputy team principal Claire Williams saying her team must improve on last year's championship position.

          Lowe frustrated by focus on look of Halo device

          Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe says the benefits of Halo far outweigh any criticisms about how the cockpit protection device looks on a Formula One car.

          Haas

          Haas reveals first shots of F1's Halo era

          Haas released the first images of a 2018 Formula One car with the Halo

          Comparing F1's Halo to IndyCar's windshield

          Maurice Hamilton gives his first impression of Halo after seeing Haas' rendered 2018 car, comparing it to the device recently tested by IndyCar.

