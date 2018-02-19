Round-up: F1's 2018 launches

Formula One's launch season is in full swing. Keep up to date with every launch with us here.

Remaining launches:

February 20 - Sauber, Renault

February 22 - Ferrari, Mercedes

February 23 - McLaren

February 26 - Toro Rosso, Force India

Here are the cars we have seen so far:

Red Bull

Red Bull Racing

Red Bull unveils 2018 car with special edition livery

Red Bull unveiled its car for the 2018 season, the RB14, with special paint scheme.

Analysis: Red Bull's RB14 bodes well for championship hopes

Craig Scarborough takes a detailed look at Red Bull's 2018 car and why the design appears to be "ahead of the curve" of what was expected for the coming season.

WATCH: Ricciardo puts the RB14 through paces at Silverstone

Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull's RB14 through its paces for the first time at a filming day at Silverstone.

Williams

play 1:10 Up close with Williams' FW41 Get a closer look at Williams' 2018 challenger, the FW41.

Williams reveals images of FW41

Williams released the first images of its 2018 car at a season launch event in London.

Williams: 'We can't finish P5 or lower this year'

Williams is determined to put an end to its recent decline in performance, with deputy team principal Claire Williams saying her team must improve on last year's championship position.

Lowe frustrated by focus on look of Halo device

Williams technical chief Paddy Lowe says the benefits of Halo far outweigh any criticisms about how the cockpit protection device looks on a Formula One car.

Haas

Haas F1 Team

Haas reveals first shots of F1's Halo era

Haas released the first images of a 2018 Formula One car with the Halo

Comparing F1's Halo to IndyCar's windshield

Maurice Hamilton gives his first impression of Halo after seeing Haas' rendered 2018 car, comparing it to the device recently tested by IndyCar.