McLaren shows glimpse of orange 2018 car in teaser

McLaren has continued to hint at a change to its livery for 2018.

McLaren will launch its new challenger on February 23, as it embarks on a new partnership with Renault after cutting ties with Honda at the end of 2017. Though last year's car saw the team move back towards an orange colour, it was not the 'papaya' orange associated most with the early days of Bruce McLaren's team and also featured large chunks of black across the chassis.

With fans overwhelmingly positive about the colour scheme used by Fernando Alonso on his McLaren-backed Indy 500 car last year, the F1 team has continued to hint at a move back towards those iconic colours. At a recent lunch with selected media, CEO Zak Brown said McLaren's car would feature the biggest change from last year in terms of colour scheme.

This week, McLaren shared a promo for the launch featuring an employee at the team's Woking factory uncovering various orange cars from underneath covers. Eventually, after encountering several more orange McLaren's on the factory he sees the top of what appears to be the team's 2018 car, named the MCL33, fitted with a black Halo. Despite the foreground being blurry, it is clear the new car features a predominantly orange engine cover, albeit the shade used in 2017.

Night shift at McLaren will never be the same again. 👀 #MCL33 is coming. 23.02.18. #BeBrave pic.twitter.com/X36wXaO3pG — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 19, 2018

Over the past week, all of its social media posts have featured orange in some way -- shortly before the teaser trailer was released, McLaren shared a video of the car it took to the 1974 Indy 500, decked out in 'papaya', with its designer Gordon Coppuck.