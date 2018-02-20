Sauber launches Alfa Romeo-backed 2018 car

Take a look at Sauber's new car for the 2018 season, the C37. (1:17)

Sauber has unveiled its car for the 2018 Formula One season, which marks the start of its title sponsorship with Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo.

On Tuesday, the team revealed the car -- named the C37 -- with the same livery scheme it launched when it formally announced the Alfa Romeo deal in late 2017. The tie-up is part of Sauber's new partnership with Ferrari, which includes an up-to-date engine as well as strategic, commercial and technological cooperation.

Alfa Romeo-Sauber

The car has followed a new design philosophy, which technical chief Joerg Zander hopes will end Sauber's recent run at the back of the field in Formula One.

"The 2018 challenger is the result of the hard work that everyone in the factory has put in over the last few months," he said. "Speaking about the C37, the car philosophy is much different to that of the C36. The aerodynamic concept has changed significantly and the C37 has several new features in comparison to its predecessor.

"We are positive that the new concept offers us more opportunities and will help us to make improvements during the course of the season."

Alfa Romeo-Sauber

A head-on view of the Sauber C37. Alfa Romeo Sauber

A novel approach to the C37's sidepod inlets sees them split by the car's side-impact crash structure, which should help aid the airflow underneath the sidepods to the rear of the car. The team has stuck with its blade-style roll structure and airbox design as well as adding an aero element to the Halo to direct airflow around that part of the car.

Another notable change from the C36 is a new front suspension design that sees the wishbone mountings raised high on the chassis to help airflow underneath. A similar design was used by Mercedes and Toro Rosso last year and also features on the new Red Bull this year.

The rear wing of the new Sauber C37 features prominent Alfa Romeo sponsorship. Alfa Romeo Sauber