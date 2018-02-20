Red Bull had to cut short the filming day of its newly-released 2018 Formula One car after Daniel Ricciardo crashed at Silverstone.

On Monday Red Bull hit the track with its RB14, decked out in a special edition camouflaged livery, as part of the official launch of its new car. Ricciardo was the driver at the wheel and during the day the team released several images and videos of the car in action on a soggy Silverstone circuit.

It has emerged Ricciardo had a low-speed collision with the barriers during the day, although it was enough to cut the day short before it reached the 100km limit mandated in the regulations. With spare parts at a premium at this stage of the pre-season, even for F1's biggest teams, the incident will raise inevitable questions about whether the team's preparations for first test, which starts on February 26 in Barcelona, will be affected. When pressed for comment, the team told ESPN the schedule remains unchanged.

The packaging and design of Renault's engine will be a key factor in determining Red Bull's success Patrik Lundin/Getty Images

Ricciardo sounded encouraged by the clean running he did get with the car and reported no early problems with the controversial Halo device on top of it.

"It's hard to tell from a couple of laps but the initial feeling in the car is good. I can already feel that the rear feels pretty settled, even in these poor conditions," he said. "Those are encouraging early signs. So far I can see fine with the Halo.

"I'd only done a couple of installs with it before so it was pretty new today but I really didn't notice it was there, which is pretty good. Honestly, unless there's stuff above, I don't see any issues at all on a flat track. It's been a long day, trying to get everything going and complete the filming -- but a lot better to have that here than in Barcelona."