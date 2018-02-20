Renault has unveiled its car for the 2018 Formula One season, the R.S.18.

The team revealed images of its new car on Tuesday, becoming the fifth team to unveil its challenger for the upcoming campaign. The car, which features a revised livery from last year, will be driven by Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz this season.

The new Renault R.S.18. Renault Sport F1

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul hopes the car continues the good work of its predecessor, the R.S.17, which finished sixth in the championship in the team's second year since returning as a factory outfit.

"Last year was successful in many ways," he said. "It was the second year in our rebuilding and a further step towards our long-term plans and aims.

"2016 was all about recruiting, investing, bringing in new sponsors, new talents and building our brand. It was a quantified progression towards what we want to become and challenging the top teams.

Renault Sport F1

"Our headline target [for 2018] is to show continued progression through results. We want to be able to showcase our progression in every regard; power unit, chassis, operations, drivers. Everything must improve and we must continue to grow.

"We want to demonstrate this in many different ways, from the teams we will be directly racing against, to the gap to the leaders, including also our fan base and the respect that our team will inspire in our way we behave on and off track."

The team also used the launch of its new car to confirm British youngster Jack Aitken as its third driver and Russia's Artem Markelov as its new test and development driver.