McLaren has signed a technical partnership with Brazilian oil company Petrobras ahead of the 2018 season with the aim of using the company's fuel and oil products from 2019 onwards.

McLaren secured a deal with BP Castrol last year and will continue to use their products this season while Petrobras develops its new fuel and oil. Petrobras branding will be displayed on the car and a trackside laboratory will be set up in McLaren's garage.

"Brazil's passion for Formula One is legendary and the country has produced some of the most iconic names in Formula One history," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said. "We are delighted to deepen our relationship with Brazilian F1 fans through our partnership with Petrobras, a flagship brand for the nation. Petrobras is an ambitious organisation and we look forward to McLaren being an accelerator and enhancer in their brand-building efforts."

Petrobras last sponsored Williams in Formula One but did not provide the Mercedes-powered team with its products. Nevertheless, McLaren racing director Eric Boullier is confident Petrobras' fuel and oil will make a difference to his team's competitiveness from 2019 onwards.

"The effective development of the fuels and lubricants we race is a mission-critical contribution to our primary objective of success in Formula One," Boullier said. "Petrobras is already highly experienced and successful in Formula One and we are extremely impressed by the resources and specialists at their disposal.

"The CENPES research and development facility in Rio is world-class and has quickly demonstrated to McLaren, and our engine partner Renault, its capability to deliver the best. We look forward to a long and highly successful partnership with Petrobras."

The deal means all three Renault supplied teams will have different fuel and lubricant partners, with the works team sticking with BP Castrol and Red Bull using Exxon Mobil products.