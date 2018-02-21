Marcus Ericsson and new F1 driver Charles Leclerc give their thoughts on the new C37 car. (1:58)

Both Sauber and Toro Rosso have put the first few miles on their 2018 cars during filming days on Wednesday.

Teams are allowed to complete two filming days per year, but are limited to just 100km per day and are not supplied with competition tyres. Most teams use the opportunity to shakedown their new cars, providing an opportunity to run basic system checks before official testing gets underway.

Just one day after unveiling the new C37 to the world, Sauber arrived at the Circuit de Catalunya for the new car's first day of running. The team posted a video on social media with Marcus Ericsson at the wheel and Charles Leclerc watching on.

First glimpse of the #C37 on track

Meanwhile, Toro Rosso took to the Misano circuit in Italy and leaked a teaser video of its new car in the pit lane. It will not officially launch the STR13 until the first day of testing next week.

A nice and early start to our filming day

Red Bull took part in a filming day at Silverstone on Monday but was forced to cut its running short of 100km after Daniel Ricciardo damaged some parts in a minor accident.

Mercedes is also due to take to the Silverstone circuit for a filming day during its launch event at the British circuit on Thursday.

Official testing gets underway on February 26 at the Circuit de Catalunya.