McLaren goes all-orange for 2018 car

McLaren

McLaren has returned to a predominantly orange livery for its 2018 Formula One car, the MCL33.

After weeks of speculation and teasers about its new look, the car was released online on Friday morning. It features a mainly orange colour,with blue and black trim on certain parts of the car. Notable of the livery was the lack of sponsors -- McLaren is confident it will secure some big-name partners over the next few months.

McLaren has switched to Renault power following the end of its dismal partnership with Honda, which was cut short last year. The team hopes the MCL33 marks a significant change in fortunes having not been on the podium since the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, or won a race since the season finale in 2012.

The car was launched with an accompanying video.

More to follow...