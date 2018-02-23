McLaren has returned to a 'papaya' orange livery for its 2018 Formula One car, the MCL33.

After weeks of speculation and teasers about its new look, the car was released online on Friday morning featuring the colour associated with the team's early years in F1. Last year the team's livery featured a darker shade of orange but a lot more black. The MCL33 is similar in colour to the popular scheme Fernando Alonso used at the 2017 Indy 500 when he piloted a McLaren-branded Andretti Autosports car.

McLaren has switched to Renault power following the end of its dismal partnership with Honda, which was cut short last year. The team hopes the MCL33 marks a significant change in fortunes having not been on the podium since the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, or won a race since the season finale in 2012.

As it was last year, the car will be driven by two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes the new-look car can usher in a new era for the team.

"The McLaren team was created by a brave pioneer, and has had bravery at its core ever since," he said. "Whether it's been with brave drivers, brave leaders or brave fortune, this team has always fought back.

"And we definitely view 2018 as the year when McLaren will move closer to the front, fighting teams and drivers as we improve our fortunes."

He added: "Our return to a papaya orange livery for this year wasn't simply an emotional decision; it demonstrates that we are listening to our fans, building deeper engagement with them and the Formula One community as a whole. We want McLaren to earn respect on and off the track, and this felt like a good starting point. We want to show everyone what makes this team special, whether that's our fans or our partners - there's room for more on our journey."