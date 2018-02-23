        <
          WATCH: The view from behind the Halo in the Mercedes W09

          Hamilton: After a few races we'll forget the Halo is there (1:10)

          Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas give their thoughts on the Halo. (1:10)

          8:07 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
              • Joined ESPN in 2009
              • An FIA accredited F1 journalist since 2011

          Mercedes has released footage of the driver's view from behind the Halo cockpit protection device.

          The video was recorded after the launch of the new W09 at Silverstone using a point-of-view camera inside Valtteri Bottas' helmet. The footage shows the extent to which the Halo dominates the view from the cockpit, although drivers claim it is not as big a distraction as it seems as they are focusing well beyond the central strut that joins the chassis directly in front of them.

          "It was OK," Bottas said shortly after his run on Thursday. "No halo or halo, you can definitely spot the difference, but when you're running it all the time and it's fixed, it is what it is.

          "For me, in those laps I did, it wasn't causing any issues for me. No problem with visibility."

          However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had stronger feelings on Thursday, saying he would remove it with a chainsaw given the opportunity.

