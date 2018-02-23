Haas conducts first on-track day with 2018 car

The Haas VF-18 has hit the track for the first time at Spain's Circuit de Catalunya.

Haas has used one of its two 100km filming days allocated to each team under the regulations to complete the first laps with its new car. Ahead of its third season in F1 the American team has been set a target by owner Gene Haas of cutting its performance gap to engine suppliers Ferrari to just 0.5s.

With Romain Grosjean at the wheel, the car rolled out in the morning. Haas has documented the day on its social media channels.

Spain ✅ Sunshine ✅ Slo-Mo ✅ pic.twitter.com/xzpMkBIu4h — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 23, 2018

Grosjean's teammate Kevin Magnussen was also present to watch the day unfold, while also giving the Frenchman a helping hand into his car at one point.

Always ready to lend a hand to his teammate. Thanks @KevinMagnussen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EnH2kAHcZg — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 23, 2018

Grosjean will complete the entire day of filming, before starting the first test behind the wheel on February 26. The pair will alternate every day, with Magnussen in the car for the first day of the second test on March 6.