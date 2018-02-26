Force India launches 2018 car

MONTMELO, Spain -- Force India has officially unveiled its car for the 2018 Formula One season in the pit lane ahead of the first day of winter testing.

The team rolled out its car -- named the VJM11 -- an hour before the first session of the new campaign started, making it the last of the grid's 10 teams to reveal its new car. It has retained the pink livery from 2017, which is part of the team's sponsorship deal with BWT, and also uses the colour on its Halo device.

Despite months of speculation of a name change, the team has remained Force India for the time being. Notable was the lack of team branding on the garage, suggesting a change could still happen before the season.

The VJM11 is tasked with maintaining Force India's impressive recent form, having finished fourth in the championship in back-to-back seasons. The team will face a renewed challenge from a resurgent Renault factory team, while McLaren is expected to be more competitive having switched to the French manufacturer's power units for the new season.