With day one of testing begun, here's a recap of what the news cars look like for the upcoming season. (1:38)

MONTMELO, Spain -- Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull top of the order at lunch during the first day of 2018's pre-season testing.

At the end of a session which saw Renault's Nico Hulkenberg, Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas exchange fastest times throughout, Ricciardo joined the circuit with five minutes remaining to post a 1:20.179 on the medium tyre. Red Bull, running its proper race livery after using a special camouflage edition for its launch last week, is hoping to continue the encouraging gains it discovered at the tail-end of 2017 to mount a genuine championship challenge this year.

Daniel Ricciardo put Red Bull top of the order late in the opening session. Tim Goode/PA Images via Getty Images

While the morning was encouraging for one Renault engine customer, it was frustrating for the French company's newest partner. McLaren suffered an immediate setback in its bid to complete 100 laps on the opening day of testing, when Fernando Alonso's car lost a wheel at the final corner. The incident, which the team blamed on a wheel-nut issue, saw the Spaniard spin out into the gravel with just six laps next to his name.

The team was hoping for a clean opening day after three consecutive years with former engine partner Honda, all of which started with difficult pre-season tests punctuated by numerous reliability issues. After a long wait in the garage, Alonso finally emerged 15 minutes before the lunch break at 1310 local time, adding four laps to his tally in the process. McLaren will hope for a very productive afternoon in order to make up for lost time.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Bottas finished just 0.176s behind Ricciardo's lead time -- the Finn will hand the Mercedes W09 over to reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton for the afternoon. Kimi Raikkonen was 0.3s behind in the Ferrari. Hulkenberg finished the morning fourth, 0.641s behind the Red Bull, though his Renault led the mileage tally with 71 laps by the time the chequered flag dropped.

Toro Rosso enjoyed an encouraging opening morning with new engine supplier Honda, with fifth-place Brendon Hartley completing 70 laps. Considering the most Honda achieved in any single day of a test while partnered with McLaren over the last three years was 87 -- which they should surpass without any major issues this afternoon -- it bodes well for the new partnership.

Lance Stroll was sixth for Williams in the FW41, ahead of Haas' Romain Grosjean. Below Alonso was Marcus Ericsson in the Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber. The day's other red flag was caused by the man who finished the morning bottom of the times, Force India development driver Nikita Mazepin, who spun off the circuit at Turn 4. He had completed just 22 laps in the VJM11, which was unveiled to the assembled media in the pit-lane in the hour before the session started.

Times at lunch:

1. Kimi Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:20.179 60 laps

2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:20.349 57 laps

3. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 1:20.506 58 laps

4. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1:20.547 72 laps

5. Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso, 1:22.371 71 laps

6. Lance Stroll, Williams, 1:22.452 46 laps

7. Romain Grosjean, Haas,1:23.092 32 laps

8. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 1:24.202 10 laps

9. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, 1:24.897 40 laps

10 .Nikita Mazepin, Force India, 1:25.628 22 laps