With day one of testing begun, here's a recap of what the news cars look like for the upcoming season. (1:38)

MONTMELO, Spain -- Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly said he ripped his race overalls while climbing through the Halo and into his car.

The Halo cockpit protection device has been made mandatory for 2018 despite much controversy.

After his first day driving underneath the structure in Toro Rosso's new car, Gasly said: "I don't like it. It's just a big mess to get in the car and get out. I think my suit is already broken, so we'll have to ask for many suits from Alpine Stars this year.

"Already, it's the first day, and I have many holes on the back. You need to be a lot backwards to slide in the car.

"It's actually quite weird. Now with all the winglets you have on the Halo, you cannot really pull to get out and touch it. It's quite weird conditions, but it's nothing really important. I just prefer the old cars."

Gasly was quick to point out that he had no issue with the visibility from inside the cockpit.

"I'll accept that to drive with it doesn't make a big difference. In terms of visibility it's the same. Of course you see something on top of you, which is a bit weird, but when you start to drive you're still focused and you're just paying attention to your driving. You don't really see it. But to get in the car and get out is quite a big challenge."