Haas boss Guenther Steiner says Liberty Media cannot afford to prioritise one of the key areas of Formula One's future over another in the ongoing discussion about the next set of regulations.

The upcoming season is likely to be dominated by politics, with F1 management trying to settle on what the sport will look like after 2020, when current agreements come to an end. Though the negotiations around the next engine formula created the most headlines late last year, when Ferrari threatened to quit after seeing Liberty's first proposal, F1 management is also trying to find a solution to address imbalance in prize money, revenue distribution and spending.

With the likes of Red Bull and McLaren recently warning Liberty not to bow to the demands of Ferrari and Mercedes over engines, Steiner thinks its important F1 does not lose sight of the other issues.

"In my opinion, everything goes together," Steiner told ESPN. "Budget gap, prize money, revenue disruption, engine regulation -- it all goes together. You cannot decouple any. The thing which you can decouple a little bit is the engine but again if you do not have the full the picture, where should it go?

Pablo Guillen/Action Plus via Getty Images

"I think what we all are expecting from Liberty is to give us an idea of what they want to do in 2021, as soon as possible, that's what everybody... whatever it is and I am not suggesting 'it should be this' and I don't want to get into that one but if you leave everything like it is, we need to know because then everyone, and I think not only us, but the other ones that say, let us know about the engine, let us know about the engine cap, let us know about revenue distribution because we need to know so everyone can make their decisions on where they want to be in 2021."

When asked if it was essential for a small team like Haas to see concrete plans by the end of 2018, Steiner said: "Absolutely, because if you have a business you need to know what the market looks [like] and it's the same for us.

"We've got a team, but don't know how it's going to be in 2021. If somebody wants to change the rules dramatically you never know if you want to be part of it or not. We just need to know what is happening so we can decide or Mr [Gene] Haas can decide what to do."