MONTMELO, Spain -- The second week of winter testing for the 2018 Formula One season is underway.

After adverse weather drastically limited teams last week, expect to see plenty of running over the next four days -- the last opportunity to hone their new cars before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Tweet with the hashtag #askespnf1 or email us on f1comms@espnf1.com and we'll try to answer your questions.