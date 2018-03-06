Aston Martin launches track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro

Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin have launched the Valkyrie AMR Pro -- a track-only version of the new Adrian Newey-designed hypercar -- at the Geneva motor show in Switzerland.

The Valkyrie is a joint project between Red Bull and Aston Martin with 150 road-going versions set to be built and an additional limited run of just 25 AMR Pros. A press release confirmed the AMR Pro would produce in excess of 1100bhp from its V12 hybrid powertrain and weigh just 1000kg.

Red Bull Racing

The statement added: "The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro's aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased downforce. Most obvious changes are wider bodywork and much larger front and rear wing elements. These will work in concert with revised active aerodynamic control strategies tailored for the demands of track driving.

"In order to save weight, the car lightens its carbon fibre bodywork, and does away with road-going extravagances such as a heater and infotainment displays. It also gains a polycarbonate windscreen and side windows, carbon fibre suspension, moulded race seats and a redesigned, lighter exhaust system."

Further details are being kept under wraps, but Newey hinted at the potential of the car on track.

"The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality, or indeed practicality!" he said. "We've told a few of its secrets, but by no means all. I will leave it to the public to ponder the lap time predictions. Suffice to say they're quite impressive."

Aston Martin's chief executive officer, Andy Palmer, added: "Anyone who knows me will tell you I'm a true racer at heart, so to see the track-only Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro together with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's Formula One and Aston Martin's World Endurance Championship cars here at Geneva is fabulous.

"I'm starting to get used to some of the extraordinary things Adrian, Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and all our exceptional technical partners -- now including Mobil 1 and Esso as Valkyrie's official oil and fuel partners -- are capable of, but the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is something truly mind-bending."

The AMR Pro is due to reach customers in 2020 and all 25 have already been sold.