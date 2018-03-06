        <
        >

          McLaren reveals new Senna GTR concept

          McLaren unveiled a concept of its new Senna GTR at the Geneva International Motor Show. HAROLD CUNNINGHAM/AFP/Getty Images
          7:46 AM ET
          • Connor McDonagh

          McLaren has unveiled its Senna GTR concept at the Geneva Motor Show.

          The car has been billed as the fastest McLaren outside of Formula One and features a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing a minimum of 825 bhp. The revised aerodynamics mean it will be able to create up to 1000kg of downforce.

          Pirelli slick tyres, a new race-style transmission and suspension modifications will result in it out-performing the road-going Senna comfortably.

          "The McLaren Senna was designed from the outset with the full spectrum of road and track requirements in mind, so developing a GTR version is within the scope of the original project," McLaren Automotive Design Engineering Director, Dan Parry-Williams, said.

          "The McLaren Senna GTR Concept unveiled in Geneva is not the finished article but it does give a clear indication of our thinking for the car, which promises to be the most extreme and exciting McLaren to drive for many years, if not ever."

          A total of 75 cars will be built with production expected to take place in 2019. The Senna GTR will be available for approximately £1 million.

          Earlier today, Red Bull launched the Valkyrie AMR Pro -- an Adrian Newey designed hypercar in collaboration with Aston Martin.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.