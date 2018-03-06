ESPN's Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson preview what could be in store for the second week of testing after week one's adverse weather conditions. (3:16)

Tatiana Calderon has been promoted to Sauber's test driver for the upcoming Formula One season.

Calderon spent the 2017 season as the team's development driver alongside her GP3 Series commitments. Her new role will involve further work in the simulator and engagement with the engineers during F1 race weekends and back at the factory in Hinwil.

The Colombian finished 18th in the GP3 drivers' standings, finishing in the points on two occasions. She will participate in a third GP3 season, moving from DAMS to Jenzer Motorsport for the upcoming campaign.

"I am very pleased to confirm my role as Test Driver for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in the 2018 season,'' said Calderon. "This collaboration will build upon the experience that I have gained as Development Driver with the team over the past year, and I look forward to continuing on this positive path together.

"I have been able to substantially expand and develop my skills as a race driver, and I am convinced that I will be doing so throughout this year. I would like to thank the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team for this marvellous opportunity, which would not have been possible without the long-term support that I am receiving from Escuderia Telmex. I look forward to this season, and will give my all to demonstrate my capabilities in both GP3 and Formula 1."

Calderon's promotion comes after recent controversial comments from former Lotus and Renault development driver Carmen Jorda, who believes that women would be more suited to Formula E cars as they are less physically demanding than F1 cars.