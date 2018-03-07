The FIA has appointed former Ferrari chief designer Nikolas Tombazis as its new head of single-seater technical matters.

Tombazis will contribute to future sporting and technical regulations across Formula One and its junior categories -- F2, F3 and F4. Tombazis will be available to be contacted by any one of the ten F1 teams and their suppliers for clarification regarding the current and future technical regulations.

Tombazis will work alongside FIA technical director Gilles Simon and single-seater director Charlie Whiting. He began his F1 career with Benetton in 1992 -- winning two drivers' titles with Michael Schumacher.

He subsequently moved to Ferrari in 1997 with a brief spell at McLaren as its project chief director in 2005 before returning to the Italian team in 2006. His most recent spell came at Manor, where he oversaw its final season in the sport as its chief aerodynamicist.