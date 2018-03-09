Sebastian Vettel reflects on his record lap time at the Circuit de Catalunya, but warns against thinking Ferrari are ahead of their championship rivals. (1:23)

MONTMELO, Spain -- Ferrari remained at the top of the timesheets during the final morning of pre-season testing as McLaren faced another reliability issue with Fernando Alonso at the wheel.

Kimi Raikkonen's fastest time was a 1:17.221 on the hyper-soft tyres and although it wasn't quite quick enough to beat the new track record set by his Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel the day before, it was still 1.369s clear of his nearest rival.

Kimi Raikkonen continued Ferrari's strong end to pre-season testing by setting the fastest time on the final morning in Barcelona. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Raikkonen focused on a series of performance runs in the Ferrari, working his way through the softest tyres in Pirelli's range from super-soft to ultra-soft to hyper-soft. His best time came on his second hyper-soft run but comparisons remain difficult with rivals Red Bull and Mercedes as both teams opted to focus on long-run pace once again.

But as the top three teams ticked off the final boxes on their winter testing wishlists, McLaren's run of poor reliability returned. In a remarkable moment of déjà vu, Fernando Alonso suffered a turbo issue at the same section of track where he experienced a breakdown on Wednesday. The car returned to the garage on a flatbed truck where the mechanics set about changing the engine in the hope of returning to the track in the afternoon. By 13:00 local time Alonso had just seven laps on the board.

Renault also struggled for mileage, with only four laps for Carlos Sainz after a gearbox problem kept his car in the garage for most of the morning. The R.S.18 has proved reliable so far this week, but the team will be keen to understand the issue fully before heading to Australia for the first race of the season later this month.

The McLaren returns to the pits after breaking down as the Toro Rosso heads out on track. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Sauber's run plan was also disrupted when Charles Leclerc lost control of the C37 at Turn 12 and hit the barrier on his 18th lap. It resulted in a red flag period as a forklift came onto the track to return the tyre barrier to its rightful place.

"Pushed too much, spun and touched the wall a little bit," the rookie tweeted minutes later. "Stupid to do that at this time of the day, I will learn from it. Hopefully back on track soon."

Elsewhere in the pit lane, Romain Grosjean used the super-soft tyres to set a 1:18.590 and go second fastest. The time was 0.230s slower than teammate Kevin Magnussen on Thursday but still promising as Haas prepares for a tight midfield battle this year.

Brendon Hartley was third fastest using the hyper-soft tyres in the Honda-powered Toro Rosso, setting a time 0.359s off Grosjean. Hamilton was fourth fastest after focusing on long runs ahead of Esteban Ocon in the Force India, Sergey Sirotkin in the Williams and Daniel Ricciardo, who was also focusing on heavy fuel runs in the Red Bull.

Times at 13:00:

1.Raikkonen, Ferrari, 1:17.221, 69 laps (Hyper-soft)

2.Grosjean, Haas, 1:18.590, 74 laps (Super-soft)

3. Hartley, Toro Rosso, 1:18.949, 91 laps (Hyper-soft)

4.Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:19.464, 57 laps (Super-soft)

5.Ocon, Force India, 1:19.667, 61 laps (Soft)

6.Sirotkin, Williams, 1:20.250, 72 laps (Soft)

7.Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:20.275, 47 laps (Medium)

8.Leclerc, Sauber, 1:20.878, 18 laps (Soft)

9.Alonso, McLaren, no time, 7 laps

10.Sainz, Renualt, no time, 4 laps