ESPN can reveal the full TV schedule for the U.S. coverage of the 2018 Formula One season.

Editor's Picks F1 confirms tweaks to weekend schedule for 2018 Formula One has confirmed a shake-up of its weekend schedule for the 2018 season, with races now starting at 10 minutes past the hour.

ESPN has joined forces with Sky Sports to deliver coverage of the new campaign, which begins at Melbourne's Albert Park with the Australian Grand Prix. The schedule includes more than 125 hours of F1 programming.

See the broadcast time and network of each session below (All times are Eastern Time):

Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Thursday, March 22, 9:00 PM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, March 23, 1:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Friday, March 23, 10:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, March 24, 2:00 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, March 25, 1:00 AM - ESPN2

Gulf Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, April 6 7:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, April 6 11:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, April 7 8:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, April 7 11:00 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, April 8 11:00 AM - ESPN2

Heineken Chinese Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Thursday, April 12 10:00 PM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, April 13 2:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Friday, April 13 11:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, April 14 2:00 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, April 15 2:00 AM - ESPN2

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, April 27 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, April 27 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, April 28 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, April 28 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, April 29 8:00 AM - ESPN2

Spanish Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, May 11 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, May 11 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, May 12 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, May 12 9:00 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, May 13 9:00 AM - ESPN2

European races -- such as the Spanish Grand Prix -- will start an hour later than usual in 2018 to capitalise on a bigger audience share. Pablo Guillen/Action Plus via Getty Images

Monaco Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Thursday, May 24 5:00 AM - ESPN2

Practice 2 - Thursday, May 24 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Practice 3 - Saturday, May 26 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, May 26 9:00 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, May 27 9:00 AM - ESPN

Encore - Sunday, May 27 3:30 PM - ABC

Canadian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, June 8 10:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, June 8 2:00 PM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, June 9 11:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, June 9 2:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, June 10 2:00 PM - ABC 8

French Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, June 22 6:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, June 22 10:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, June 23 7:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, June 23 10:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, June 24 10:00 AM - ESPN2

Austrian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, June 29 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, June 29 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, June 30 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, June 30 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, July 1 9:00 AM - ESPN2

Octane/Action Plus via Getty Images

Rolex British Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, July 6 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, July 6 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, July 7 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, July 7 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, July 8 9:00 AM - ESPN

Emirates German Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, July 20 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, July 20 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, July 21 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, July 21 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, July 22 9:00 AM - ESPN2

Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, July 27 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, July 27 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, July 28 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, July 28 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race -Sunday, July 29 9:00 AM - ESPN2

Belgian Grand Prix

Practice 1 Friday, August 24 5:00 AM ESPN3

Practice 2 Friday, August 24 9:00 AM ESPN3

Practice 3 Saturday, August 25 6:00 AM ESPNEWS

Qualifying Saturday, August 25 9:00 AM ESPN2

Race Sunday, August 26 9:00 AM ESPN2

Heineken Italian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, August 31 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, August 31 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 1 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 1 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, Sept. 2 9:00 AM - ESPN2

Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 14 4:30 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 14 8:30 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 15 6:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 15 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, Sept. 16 8:00 AM - ESPN2

Pablo Guillen/Action Plus via Getty Images

VTB Russian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, Sept. 28 4:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, Sept. 28 8:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, Sept. 29 5:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, Sept. 29 8:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, Sept. 30 7:00 AM - ESPN2

Japanese Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Thursday, Oct. 4 9:00 PM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, Oct. 5 1:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Friday, Oct. 5 11:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, Oct. 6 2:00 AM - ESPN2

Race - Sunday, Oct. 7 1:00 AM - ESPN2

United States Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, Oct. 19 11:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Practice 2 - Friday, Oct. 19 3:00 PM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, Oct. 20 2:00 PM - ESPN3

Qualifying - Saturday, Oct. 20 TBD - ESPNEWS (delayed)

Race - Sunday, Oct. 21 2:00 PM - ABC

Mexican Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, Oct. 26 11:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, Oct. 26 3:00 PM - ESPNEWS

Practice 3 - Saturday, Oct. 27 11:00 AM - ESPN3

Qualifying - Saturday, Oct. 27 2:00 PM -ESPNEWS

Race -Sunday, Oct. 28 3:00 PM - ABC

Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, Nov. 9 9:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, Nov. 9 12:00 PM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, Nov. 10 9:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Qualifying - Saturday, Nov. 10 TBD - ESPNEWS (delayed)

Race - Sunday, Nov. 11 12:00 PM - ABC

Ethiad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Practice 1 - Friday, Nov. 23 5:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 2 - Friday, Nov. 23 8:00 AM - ESPN3

Practice 3 - Saturday, Nov. 24 5:00 AM -ESPNEWS

Qualifying -Saturday, Nov. 24 8:00 AM - ESPNEWS

Race - Sunday, Nov. 25 8:00 AM - ESPN2

*Tentative schedule - subject to change