Ferrari has bolstered the technical operation of its Formula One team by hiring the FIA's safety director Laurent Mekies.

Mekies joined the FIA in 2014 and oversaw all safety and medical matters for all the governing body's championships. He spearheaded the introduction of the Halo device to Formula One and Formula Two for this season. At the start of last year he was also named deputy F1 race race director, replacing Herbie Blash.

Confirming the news on Wednesday, Ferrari said Mekies will begin his new job on September 20. He will report to Ferrari technical director Mattia Binotto.

Until then, Mekies will remain in his role as FIA safety director. However, he will step down as deputy race director. Given the nature of his move to a team on the grid, the FIA has confirmed he will "immediately cease all F1 duties and will no longer be involved in any F1 matter".

The move sees Mekies return to working within an F1 organisation. He arrived in F1 with Arrows in 2001, before moving to Minardi the following year. Mekies remained with the team when it became Toro Rosso in 2006 and served as its chief engineer before a stint as head of vehicle performance.