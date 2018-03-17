McLaren to carry flip-flop sponsorship on Halo

McLaren has made light of the most frequent comparison made about Formula One's new Halo device by confirming its will be sponsored by a flip-flop manufacturer for the Australian Grand Prix.

Many critics of F1's cockpit protection system have compared it to the distinctive Y-shaped strap on top of a flip-flop sandal. Ahead of the Melbourne race, McLaren confirmed a deal with British lifestyle brand Gandys, which will run its name on top of the team's black Halo for the opening race of the season.

As part of the deal, Gandys will produce a special McLaren-inspired flip-flop, which the team has dubbed the 'Halo edition'. All profits will go to Orphans For Orphans foundation.

The special edition sandal will carry the distinctive papaya orange and blue colours of the MCL34.

Gandys was founded by brothers Rob and Paul Forkan, who were inspired to do so after losing both parents in the Tsunami which hit southeast Asia in December 2004. The Orphans For Orphans foundation was set up shortly afterwards.