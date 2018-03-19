oyota Gazoo's Fernando Alonso insists he cannot wait to drive his Toyota at Le Man which he feels accelerates like a rocket ship. (1:45)

Haas driver Romain Grosjean is hoping to join Fernando Alonso in a debut appearance at the Le Mans 24 Hours later this year.

In January McLaren confirmed Alonso will take on a hectic schedule this season to contest every World Endurance Championship round for Toyota which does not clash with a grand prix, which includes the prestigious endurance race on June 16/17. Le Mans falls between the F1 races in Canada and France, with the latter the first part of a unique triple-header including Austria and Great Britain.

Despite the impact it would have on his race schedule in the middle of the season, Grosjean will consider any opportunities to contest the race.

"Yes, Le Mans 24 Hours is one that I'm looking at," Grosjean told Racer. "If there's a great opportunity I may just jump in [this year].

"It would be five weekends in a row or something like that, but I've got to train for a triathlon first. I'm trying to do a first triathlon this year, so I have a deal with my wife who says if I go and do another race I have to drop that one! I'd pick Le Mans.

"I haven't even asked the team. If there's an opportunity I will ask the team for sure and we'll see what we can do. If they don't want me to race, fine, I can fully understand. There are already a lot of races."

Grosjean has previously made clear his desire to attempt a NASCAR race and it is still something he intends to do in future, although he knows it would take much more preparation.

"I would love to try NASCAR but it's difficult because of the skill and I need to test the car -- I can't go to a race and think, 'Oh, I'll be all right, it's NASCAR.' It's a bit complicated. So we'll see what the future holds."

He went on to rate his chances of appearing with Stewart-Haas racing, the team run by his F1 boss Gene Haas, as "50:50".

"The first year was really a wish from both sides and it didn't really work. Then they swapped to Ford, which they really had to focus on. So it's not that easy. I said I don't want to do any ovals because I don't feel comfortable, it's something very different from everything I know. So there's only two road races - Watkins Glen and Sonoma - and it just makes things difficult.

"It would probably have to be a request from the team and then I would be super happy to do it."

