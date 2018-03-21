With the Australian Grand Prix kicking off the 2018 season this weekend, Jennie Gow is here to reveal a few stats and facts about the race. (1:00)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Daniel Ricciardo is hoping to upset Formula One's established order with a strong result at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

Ricciardo is embarking on his fifth season with Red Bull after joining the team just after its run of four world titles between 2010 and 2013. He has won five races in that time but has yet to challenge for a championship during a period of Mercedes domination in the sport.

Asked what a good result in Australia would mean, Ricciardo said: "It would be big! Personally it would be awesome at my home race but for the team it would also be huge.

"If the other teams are not already awake it would get them going. So for us to have a strong one would set a statement for the year and show that we would be fighting for the championship.

"It would be awesome to get off on the right foot."

But Ricciardo still thinks Mercedes enters the first race of the season as the favourites.

"I still feel like the top three teams are Merc, Ferrari and us. I feel and hope it's a bit more compressed, but Merc will probably turn up this weekend and they'll be the ones to beat. Hopefully they're not too far ahead."

Ricciardo's teammate Max Verstappen also believes Red Bull's car is still off the pace of reigning champions Mercedes.

"I think in general last year towards the end of the season we were more competitive so hopefully through winter testing and at the start here we are a little bit more competitive," Verstappen said. "I do think that Mercedes are still the team to beat, they are still very quick.

"But let's have a better start to the year than last year and then if we are within half a second we can definitely fight on certain tracks."