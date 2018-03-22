The teams and drivers look ahead to the first race of the 2018 Formula 1 season in Melbourne, which features a record-breaking 21 races. (1:14)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Esteban Ocon says he must beat Force India teammate Sergio Perez this year in order to advance his career after 2018.

Ocon joined Force India alongside Perez at the start of the 2017 season and after a tense battle between the two finished the year 13 points shy of his teammate. The Frenchman, who is contracted to Mercedes as part of the German manufacturer's young driver programme, is hoping to use his Force India drive as a springboard to join the world champions in the future.

Ocon said he had been set targets by Mercedes for 2018 and hinted that beating Perez was one of them.

"For sure I have to beat him," he said. "I don't tell you if that's the thing written [in my agreement with Mercedes], but for sure I have to beat Sergio. I have to deliver and it's normal that everyone wants to see you beat your teammate.

"There were high targets [set by Mercedes] last year and different targets this year now I have more experience. The targets are secret but they are good targets. That's normal, they want to perform and I understand."

However, Ocon insists he is not distracted by the potential for a Mercedes drive in the future.

"You know at the moment I am fully focused on the job I have to do with Force India. Of course I'm a Mercedes driver, so it would be the logical step, but in my position I just need to be focused here and be totally dedicated to this team. If that's what you do then there will always be plenty of opportunities open in your career."

Esteban Ocon heads into his second full season in Formula One with Force India as he looks to earn a promotion to Mercedes in 2019. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

Perez and Ocon had a tense relationship at times last year and clashed on track while racing for position. Ocon said Force India's stance is still to allow them to race, but underlined the importance of not throwing away points in wheel-to-wheel combat.

"Same as last year really. We can race but we have to be careful not to touch. That's for sure a ground rule from the team, but if you think about it we need to score every point we can. It's going to be very close with the other teams in the midfield so every point we have will make a difference because it's going to be very tight at the end of the year."