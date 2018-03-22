Romain Grosjean reckons Gene Haas' target of his team being within half a second of Ferrari is achievable.

The American team owner outlined his lofty ambitions ahead of the 2018 season. Since entering the sport in 2016, Haas and Ferrari have shared a technical partnership with Ferrari supplying engines and all additional parts allowed under the regulations.

"The resources are limited, but I think we are learning to exploit them at their best. All of our providers as well, Dallara and Ferrari, everyone is doing a great job to help us and to make us better. I think Ferrari, everyone talks about the engine, which is a big part but we've got the suspension, the hydraulics, the gearbox as well and all of that, is a big part of our car.

"That's why when Gene says "I want to be within half a second of Ferrari'', I don't think that's unrealistic. I've already admitted we can do the thing and we've got some people, we will see. I guess one of the big challenges for Haas this year is to keep the development going, which has been the weakness over the last two years.

"Weakness, yes and no. I say that with maybe not the right word as we focused very early on this year's car. I mean last year by May we didn't have anything in the wind tunnel for 2017. It's very early but I believe it allows us to get a decent car this year and obviously to be able to fight for a positive constructors' championship position.''

Romain Grosjean believes Haas is in the strongest position it has ever been going into 2018. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After impressing in pre-season testing, Grosjean is hopeful Haas can make the most of its early season pace -- as it did in 2016 with two points finishes in the team's first two races. He sees the early flyaway races as a chance to score big as teams get to grips with their 2018 cars.

"I mean the first few races are always the ones where you have the chances to get a good result. Reliability, teams haven't found the sweet spot on their car and normally by the time you are in Barcelona, the big upgrades are coming so there you see a big difference in terms of performance. We will see what we can do.''

