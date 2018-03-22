Australian Grand Prix: Full coverage

A round-up of all of our coverage of the 2018 Formula One season-opener in Australia.
Rolex Australian Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)
Thur., March 22
Practice 1 9 p.m. ESPN3
Friday, March 23
Practice 2 1 a.m. ESPN3
Practice 3 10 p.m. ESPNEWS
Sat., March 24
Qualifying 2 a.m. ESPN2
Sun., March 25
On the Grid 12:30 a.m. ESPN2
Race 1 a.m. ESPN2
Race (encore) 11 a.m. ESPN2
Race (encore) 1 p.m. ESPNEWS
Race (encore) 9 p.m. ESPNEWS
Build-up
Hamilton responds to Rosberg's 'inconsistency' jibe
Lewis Hamilton says former Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg was just trying to make headlines when he suggested inconsistency was his biggest weakness.
Ocon: I have to beat Perez this year
Esteban Ocon says he must beat Force India teammate Sergio Perez this year in order to advance his career after 2018.
F1 facing 'most important' six months of its history, says Brundle
Driver-turned pundit Martin Brundle believes Formula One is currently at a pivotal moment in its history.
Alonso: McLaren should be at the front by mid-season
Fernando Alonso knows McLaren won't be in the running for victory at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, but says it "should" be fighting Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull by mid-season.
Verstappen: Melbourne straights could be 'painful' for Red Bull
Max Verstappen is refusing to make predictions ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend, but is concerned Melbourne's straights may prove to be Red Bull's weakness.
Grosjean: 0.5s gap to Ferrari is possible
Romain Grosjean reckons Gene Haas' target of his team being within half a second of Ferrari is achievable.
Preview
Australian Grand Prix: Does F1 finally have a three-way battle?
ESPN previews the first race of the 2018 Formula One season, which takes place at Albert Park, Melbourne.
Video
Ricciardo on Verstappen rivalry: 'The more intense the better'
Daniel Ricciardo hopes his rivalry with teammate Max Verstappen can push the pair towards a championship challenge.
Melbourne all set for new Formula 1 season
The teams and drivers look ahead to the first race of the 2018 Formula 1 season in Melbourne, which features a record-breaking 21 races.
The Pit Stop: Predictions on what to expect for 2018
Jennie Gow and Sam Collins answer some of your top technical questions in the Pit Stop.
What can we expect for the 2018 F1 season?
ESPN's Jennie Gow and Sam Collins discuss what fans can expect from the new season as it kicks off this weekend in Australia.
Tech Corner: Making the most of Halo
Sam Collins joins Jennie Gow to explain how teams are making the Halo much more than an just an eyesore.
Engines ready for the Australian Grand Prix
With the Australian Grand Prix kicking off the 2018 season this weekend, Jennie Gow is here to reveal a few stats and facts about the race.