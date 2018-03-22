With the Australian Grand Prix kicking off the 2018 season this weekend, Jennie Gow is here to reveal a few stats and facts about the race. (1:00)

It's been a long break but prepare to get excited as Formula One returns this weekend, with the Australian Grand Prix serving as the curtain-raiser for the 2018.

Taking place at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, it marks the start of Lewis Hamilton's bid to claim a fifth Drivers' Championship -- a feat only achieved by Michael Schumacher (7 titles) and Juan Manuel Fangio (5).

The Mercedes driver beat long-term rival Sebastian Vettel to win last season's championship and can expect the Ferrari star to be one of his main challengers this time around, alongside the likes of teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

When is the Australian Grand Prix and what time does it start?

Practice 1 -- Friday March 23

Australia 12pm, South Africa 3am, UK 1am, India 6.30am, US EDT 9pm (Thursday)

Practice 2 -- Friday, March 23

Australia 4pm, South Africa 7am, UK 5am, India 10.30am, US EDT 1am

Practice 3 -- Saturday, March 24

Australia 2pm, South Africa 5am, UK 3am, India 8.30am, US EDT 11pm (Friday)

Qualifying -- Saturday, March 24

Australia 5pm, South Africa 8am, UK 6am, India 11.30am, US EDT 2am

Race -- Sunday, March 25

Australia 4.10pm, South Africa 7.10am, UK 6.10am, India 10.40am, US EDT 1:10am

Sebastian Vettel was the winner of last year's Australian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton the runner-up. SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Who won this race last year?

Although it was Lewis Hamilton who started the race on pole position, he could only finish second on the podium as he crossed the line almost 10 seconds behind Sebastian Vettel.

Who is the favourite to win this time?

Just as with last season, Hamilton and Vettel are expected to battle it out for first place, with the pair boasting two wins apiece in Melbourne. They are unlikely to be alone in battling for top spot on the podium and could face serious competition from Hamilton's teammate Bottas and Red Bull pair Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

What are conditions likely to be?

Although the temperature in Melbourne is predicted to climb upwards of 23 degrees celsius, the drivers could be facing some treacherous conditions with scattered showers expected throughout the day.

What type of circuit is Melbourne and how many laps does the race last?

The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit hosted the Australian GP for the first time in 1996. With a track length of 5.303 km and drivers required to complete 58 laps, the race is a total of 307.574 km.

How can I follow this race online?

ESPN will be running live commentary for all stages of the weekend, meaning you need not miss a single moment.