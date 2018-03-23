MELBOURNE, Australia -- Lewis Hamilton ensured Mercedes picked up where they left in 2017 by topping the timesheets in the opening practice session of the Australian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion, who is looking for his third win Down Under, clocked a 1:24.026 midway through the session on the ultrasoft tyre to head the field and teammate Valtteri Bottas by 0.551s. Winter testing in Barcelona suggested the world champions would once again be Formula One's benchmark team with increased reliability and improved long-run pace and so far Melbourne has justified that belief.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 on track during practice for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Charles Coates/Getty Images

Max Verstappen finished third quickest and was the fastest of a tight Red Bull and Ferrari quartet, albeit over seven tenths of a second off Hamilton's pace. Local hero Daniel Ricciardo was sixth quickest in the early session finishing 0.287s behind his teammate. Ferrari claimed fourth and fifth after opting to run the soft tyre in the early phase of the session and only making their way onto the faster ultrasoft tyre in the final 25 minutes.

Kimi Raikkonen finished a tenth of a second behind Verstappen while last year's winner in Melbourne, Sebastian Vettel, was a further tenth of a second back in fifth. However, the German's pace is still somewhat masked after he ruined his best flying lap by running wide at Turn 13. Another team who looked to make significant gains during the offseason was Haas and Romain Grosjean delivered with the seventh quickest time ahead of Fernando Alonso who recovered for eighth after enduring much of the session in the McLaren garage as the team attempted to fix an exhaust issue.

Renault's Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne rounded out the top 10. The second practice session at Albert Park gets underway at 4:00pm local time.