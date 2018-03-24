        <
        >

          Kimi Raikkonen concerned with Ferrari's gap to Mercedes

          play
          Hamilton takes pole in Melbourne (1:56)

          Lewis Hamilton pulled out an incredible last lap to secure pole position ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel at the season opening Australian Grand Prix. (1:56)

          4:54 AM ET
          • Jake MichaelsESPN Assistant Editor
            Close
              Jake Michaels is a multi-sport journalist but his heart belongs truly to motorsport, particularly Formula 1. He joined ESPN Australia's team in June, 2013.
            Follow on Twitter

          MELBOURNE, Australia -- He may be starting the Australian Grand Prix from the front row of the grid but Kimi Raikkonen is far from satisfied with Ferrari's early season qualifying pace.

          Raikkonen went second fastest in Q3's final runs, 0.01s quicker than teammate Sebastian Vettel, after Lewis Hamilton had set a blistering lap around the Albert Park street circuit. Hamilton's time of 1:21.164 a significant 0.664s quicker than the Finn and Raikkonen admits Ferrari still have plenty of catching up to do if they are to compete with Mercedes in the early phase of the season.

          "There's an awful lot of work to be done to improve in all areas," Raikkonen said. "We were all unsure where we were compared to the others and if you look purely at the lap time difference, for sure, it's bigger than we wanted.

          "I had one mistake in Q2 and lost one run, then obviously we had to do the first run in Q3 with tyres that had already done half a lap. For sure, things could be a bit better here and there.

          "It was not strighforward with the weather in the morning and the disturbance in Q3. We'll have to see it in the next qualifying sessions."

          Red flags brought a halt to Q3 inside three minutes when Valtteri Bottas put his Mercedes into the wall on the exit of Turn 1 which hampered all flying lap preparations.

          Raikkonen is bidding to become a three-time winner in Melbourne having claimed victories in 2007 and 2013 -- both times after securing a front row start -- but he is entering Sunday's race with realistic expectations.

          "Whatever has happened in the past doesn't make any difference tomorrow," he said. "Obviously you want to be as far in front as you can, but that doesn't guarantee anything.

          "We'll try to make a good race out of it and see where we end up. Hopefully we'll get a good result out of it."

          Rolex Australian Grand Prix Schedule on ESPN Networks (all times Eastern)

          Sat., March 24
          Qualifying, 2 a.m., ESPN2

          Sun., March 25
          On the Grid, 12:30 a.m., ESPN2
          Race, 1 a.m., ESPN2
          Race (encore),11 a.m., ESPN2
          Race (encore), 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
          Race (encore), 9 p.m., ESPNEWS

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.